Water supply 95pc restored in Ampang

Air Selangor urged the public to be prudent in their water consumption so as not to affect the recovery process. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Water supply to the Ampang district has been restored up to 95.3 per cent as of 7am today.

According to a statement from Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), water supply in only three areas, namely Kampung Ampang Campuran, Kampung/Taman Tasek Tambahan and Taman Sri Bayu Ampang which are located at the end of the water supply system, have yet to be fully resumed.

“Water is still being supplied through tanker lorries to these three locations,” it said.

Consumers can also go to the local service centres at AEON Big Ampang, Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang and Lembah Jaya public tap to get assistance or contact the hotline number 15300.

Air Selangor also urged the public to be prudent in their water consumption so as not to affect the recovery process. — Bernama