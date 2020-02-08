If you don’t want to fill immigration form, then don’t come to Sarawak, CM tells non-Sarawakians

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg answers reporters’ questions at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching January 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Feb 8 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today revealed there have been attempts by certain parties to abolish the state’s autonomy over immigration to make it easier for non-Sarawakians to come to the state without the need to fill up the immigration form.

He said the state’s right over immigration is enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and cannot be questioned.

“We must respect the Malaysia Agreement. That is our right. We must have control over immigration.

“Whoever wants to enter Sarawak must fill the immigration form.

“There are already noises heard from people who want to abolish our immigration autonomy,” he said, without identifying who these people are.

The chief minister said these people are questioning the state’s rights over immigration and are asking why must they, being Malaysians, fill the form to enter Sarawak.

“If you don’t want to fill the form, then there is no need for you to come,” he said at the launch of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Sibu zone here.

Abang Johari said as long as GPS is in power, the state will not concede its right on immigration.

The chief minister also said retaining power over immigration is the best safeguard to prevent the influx of foreign nationals from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines to enter Sarawak illegally.

“Can you imagine if there are a large number of them come using the boats landing on our shores, then we will lose control if we don’t have the immigration power,” he said.