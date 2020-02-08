Coronavirus: BSN, Bank Rakyat offer temporary deferment of loan repayment

Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) clients can apply for temporary deferment to repay their loans which could be affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) today announced that its clients can apply for temporary deferment to repay their loans which could be affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We understand the situation of our customers comprising entrepreneurs who may be affected as they are not able to deal with certain suppliers following the spread of the disease especially in countries at risk,” said its chief executive Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani in a statement.

“We appeal to those who are affected to come and discuss with BSN to ensure their business continuity, besides making sure the facilities are enjoyed in the best possible way. As a caring bank, BSN will always ensure that the customers’ needs come first,” he said.

Customers can go to the nearest BSN branches for discussions or call BSN Customer Contact Centre at 1-300-88-1900 for further information.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Bank Rakyat chief executive officer Datuk Rosman Mohamed also urged affected customers to go to any Bank Rakyat branch to address their financial problems as a result of the coronavirus.

“This is a challenging time for the community and global economy. We are always thinking of those who are affected following the coronavirus outbreak.

“For further information or assistance, customers can call tele-Rakyat Contact Centre at 1-300-80-5454 or visit the nearest branch,” he said.

The novel coronavirus which was first detected in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, can cause lung inflammation and has recorded more than 700 deaths in that country.

As at 3pm today, Malaysia recorded 16 positive cases of the virus, of whom four are Malaysians. — Bernama