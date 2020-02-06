Tok Mat: Don’t be hasty, Umno must hash out any proposal to share power

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan delivers his speech during the Umno General Assembly 2019 at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has advised his fellow party members against making hasty decisions and to ensure the priorities of the party come first, amid speculations of a tripartite cooperation with PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The Umno deputy president said these sort of matters involving the wellbeing of the party must be thoroughly scrutinised in order for it to make wise decisions that will see the party prosper.

“Anything that appears and sounds too good can sometimes turn out to be the exact opposite.

“All these matters need to be refined thoroughly in depth. Let’s not be hasty. Be wise in our considerations,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad advised his Umno colleagues to escalate all proposals they have on the table and discuss these matters at every level of the party in depth and transparently to ensure they do not end up being trapped in any form of political ploy.

He said proper discourse within all levels of the party was essential to make sure they know what they are getting into, suggesting he feared Umno could end up as losers if members lost track of their party priorities while pursuing said cooperation.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said whatever the offer and however attractive it may seem, it is only wise to debate such topics and ensure everything is laid out in the open, adding that relationships and cooperations can deteriorate over time.

“The charm of lust is sometimes very dangerous. In politics we must have clarity in our intentions, aspirations and action,” he wrote.

“Is the intention of the proposal sincere and strategic to the importance of race, religion and the party? Will it benefit the party and the Malays in the long run?

“Also, will it be detrimental to Umno and the Malays if such cooperation does not take place?” he asked.

This followed a report by Singapore’s Straits Times that emerged on Tuesday claiming Umno may back Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to serve out his full term, purportedly in an attempt to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from succeeding him.

Citing unnamed party sources and a recording of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the report said the party’s top leaders were pushing to rally support for Dr Mahathir to stay in office.