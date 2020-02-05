Deputy IGP: Op Selamat 16 records 11pc increase in road accidents during CNY

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said Op Selamat 16/2020 showed an 11 per per cent increase or 2,379 more road accident cases. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Op Selamat 16/2020, the road safety operation held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year from January 18 until last February 1, recorded 23,208 road accidents nationwide compared to 20,829 cases during last year’s festive season.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the number showed an 11 per per cent increase or 2,379 more road accident cases.

“The number of fatalities increased by 230 cases or six per cent compared to 216 deaths recorded last year.

“The average fatality rate during the operation was 15 deaths per day,” he told a press conference after an award presentation ceremony for the best Op Selamat 16 contingent and district at Bukit Aman here today.

Mazlan said as for fatal accidents, there was an increase of nine cases from 197 recorded last year.

He said motorcyclists accounted for the highest number of fatalities with 147 cases followed by car occupants at 52 deaths.

During that period, a total of 399,998 summonses were also issued to road users for various traffic offences, he added.

Mazlan said based on analysis, the major cause of accidents and deaths was road users’ negligence. — Bernama