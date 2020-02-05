Attack on Syed Saddiq uncouth, says PM’s Office

Syed Saddiqexplained that he had to jump over a fence to avoid confrontation with the ‘attackers’. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The recent incident of attack on the Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman at an event in Ulu Tiram, Johor was uncouth and did not reflect good morals.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement tonight that the Cabinet viewed the attack on Friday seriously, and that such violent action should be condemned.

“The country has laws. The government adopts the ‘‘Rule of Law” and all parties without exception must comply with the national law, “it said.

The statement also stressed that the authorities must also enforce the law transparently and strictly without compromise against any party found to be disrespectful of the law.

“Only those who are members of the government have the right to give orders. However, the officer on duty need not act if the directive is contrary to the law or the SOP (standard operating procedure),” he said.

At the same time, the government would not hesitate to take action against any quarter including in states that did not respect the laws of the country, counting those who do not obey the instructions given by the government.

Last Friday, Syed Saddiq, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) youth chief, said an uninvited group of about 200 people suddenly appeared at event he attended, in Ulu Tiram and were confrontational.

In this regard, he explained that he had to yield and jumped over a fence and used an obscure lane to avoid confrontation with the ‘attackers’ after being advised by the organisers and police.

Police then set up a special team to investigate and identify the suspects involved in the group. — Bernama