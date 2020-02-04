Police announce transfer of 12 senior officers

Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass is among 12 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a reshuffle. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass is among 12 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a reshuffle.

PDRM Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement today said all the transfers would be effective March 4.

Topping the list is Zaini who will hold the post of Sabah Police Commissioner with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police (CP) with his place taken over by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary, Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat Office, Datuk Mazlan Mazli.

Other transfers involved Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology deputy director 1, Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan who will be the Penang police chief with the rank of acting CP.

Chief of International Relations IGP’s Secretariat, SAC Datuk Goh Boon Keng will take over the post of deputy Perak police chief with the rank of acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The transfer directive also saw Sepang district police chief, ACP Abdul Aziz Ali taking over as deputy chief of the Department of Crime Prevention and Community Safety (Strategic Planning), Johor.

Muallim district police chief, Perak, Supt Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof will replace Abdul Aziz as Sepang, Selangor, police chief with the rank of acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). — Bernama