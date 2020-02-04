Melaka considering cloud seeding to ensure sufficient water supply, says CM

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the Melaka government is considering cloud seeding, among other measures, to ensure there is a sufficient supply of water in the state should the dry weather persist. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Feb 4 — The Melaka government is considering cloud seeding, among other measures, to ensure there is a sufficient supply of water in the state should the dry weather persist.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said his office had not discounted the possibility of undertaking cloud seeding as it was among the measures included in its action plan to address the shortage of water.

He said however that cloud seeding would be dependent on cloud structures and would be undertaken in phases, based on needs as well as technical reports received from the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the Melaka Water Regulatory Body (BKSA).

Adly said this when met by reporters at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

The Chief Minister dismissed allegations by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron who had respectively claimed on Facebook and in an English language newspaper, that the water problem currently affecting the state was the worst water crisis in the state’s history.

Adly said this was not accurate as the water crisis had occurred previously under the previous government and right now, the government of the day was merely undertaking water rationing to ensure that the water supply for Melaka residents was uninterrupted.

He added that the problem materialised in 2017 and the government at that time had cancelled the Sungai Jernih dam project in Alor Gajah.

Bernama today reported that the claim by Idris who is also the opposition leader in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly, that the Johor government had stopped supplying water to Melaka, was untrue.

Melaka Public Works, Transport and Public Amenities Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab was reported to have said that Johor was continuing to supply water to Melaka, with Mohd Sofi himself having visited the Grisek pump house yesterday to observe operations to supply water from Sungai Muar to Melaka. — Bernama