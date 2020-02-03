Malaysian aircraft on evacuation mission lands in Wuhan

People walk past the closed Hankou Railway Station after the city was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province January 23, 2020. — Picture by China Daily via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The special aircraft that was sent to bring back Malaysians and their family members following the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China has landed in Wuhan tonight.

According to a WhatsApp message of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the AirAsia AK8264 aircraft with 12 crew members and eight workers touched down at the Wuhan Tienhi International Airport at about 9.10 pm (Malaysian time).

The special aircraft had left the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) at about 3.50pm today to evacuate 141 people comprising Malaysians and their family members who are non-citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The aircraft also brought along 500,000 pairs of rubber gloves as contributions to the Chinese government in its operation against the spread of the 2019-nCoV in that country. — Bernama