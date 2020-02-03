Coronavirus: Health screenings at Langkawi airport to continue despite suspension of direct flights from China

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Padang Matsirat Health Clinic en route to Langkawi International Airport February 3, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Health screenings will continue at Langkawi International Airport (LIA) although all direct flights between China and Langkawi Island have been temporarily suspended, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said passengers and airline crew would continue to be screened by the relevant agencies at the international entry points (PMA).

Dr Noor Hisham said he had the opportunity to see for himself the measures taken by the Health Ministry (MOH) in addressing the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection at LIA and the Kuah Ferry Port in Langkawi Island.

“From Jan 25 to 31, 2020, 6,539 passengers and crew from various international destinations arrived via the LIA, while 3,082 came via Kuah Jetty,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from the two entry points, four other international entries are via Kedah at Bukit Kayu Hitam, Tanjung Lembung Wharf, Telaga Harbour Park and Kota Putra in Durian Burung.

Dr Noor Hisham said since early January this year, health screenings had been intensified at all PMAs nationwide and the good co-operation fostered between the MOH and related agencies had enabled rapid detection of symptomatic travelers.

According to him the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) would be notified of suspected cases of coronavirus infection who would then be referred to MOH hospitals which have been identified, while the asymptomatic cases would be provided with a Health Alert Card before they could continue with their travels.

Apart from the health screenings he said, disinfection activities were also being carried out at the entry points to prevent and control the spread of the infection.

Dr Noor Hisham called on all parties to cooperate with the health authorities and agencies involved to protect the public’s health and safety. — Bernama