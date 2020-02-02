One more nabbed over commotion at Johor Bersatu Youth gathering

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the man was arrested late yesterday afternoon in Johor Baru. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — Another person has been detained by the police to assist the investigation into a commotion at the Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth wing gathering in Ulu Tiram, here on Friday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the man was arrested late yesterday afternoon in Johor Baru.

He said, this followed the arrest of two individuals on Friday evening.

“All three individuals are in their 30’s and a remand order against them will be sought from the court today,” he told reporters after officiating the Johor Baru South district police headquarters here today.

Mohd Kamarudin said investigations were ongoing to determine if all the suspects were related to any political parties.

“We are currently investigating their previous and current political backgrounds,” he said when asked to comment on the latest developments of the case.

Asked to comment on a statement issued by an Umno Youth exco on the police’s quick action to set up a special task force to investigate the incident, Mohd Kamarudin said the people should respect the law and not act above it on any matter.

“We should draw from the statement of Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador) on this matter that everyone should respect the law and no one was above the law.

“So I ask the public to always respect the law,” he said.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid warned the public not to politicise the incident and disseminate any baseless information through any social media platforms to prevent public disorder in the country.

On Friday, some 200 individuals were alleged to have gatecrashed and started making provocation and commotion at the Johor Bersatu Youth event which was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman. — Bernama