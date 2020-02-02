Coronavirus: Malaysian among 15 barred from entering Singapore today

A health officer (left) screens arriving passengers from China at Changi International airport in Singapore January 22, 2020 as authorities increased measure against coronavirus. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — A Malaysian passport holder was one of the 15 travellers barred from entering Singapore by the republic’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) as at 1pm today.

According to ICA, the travellers were barred due to either their travel histories to mainland China in the last 14 days or suspension of visa facilities that took effect on midnight Saturday.

ICA said this in response to media queries on travellers refused entry since February 1, 2020.

Apart from the Malaysian, local media reported the nationality of others are Spanish (1), American (2), China (5), Indian (5) and Britain (1)

Singapore announced on January 31 that all new visitors with travel history to mainland China within the last 14 days would not be allowed entry into or to transit through Singapore from February 1, 2020 at 23:59 hours.

The decision was taken by the Singapore Multi-Ministry Taskforce on the Wuhan coronavirus to limit the potential risk that new travellers arriving from mainland China may pose to Singapore. — Bernama