MCCC cancels Lunar New Year celebration due to coronavirus

Tourists wearing masks cross a street outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) has called off its Lunar New Year Celebration tomorrow amid the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring it a global health emergency.

In a statement, MCCC president Datuk Tan Yew Sing said that over the years, MCCC has been organising Lunar New Year celebrations to invite members and entrepreneurs from home and abroad to join in and celebrate the festival together.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, MCCC has resolved to cancel the Lunar New Year celebration originally scheduled to be held tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall.

“China is at a challenging moment now, and as a show of concern and support, MCCC has purchased 10,000 medical gloves to be sent to the epidemic areas,” he said.

Tan however expressed optimism that with the highest concern of WHO and the stringent safety measures of the governments of Malaysia and China, the epidemic situation will be under control. — Bernama