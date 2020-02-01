Datuk Ramli Din among 37 senior officers involved in transfers

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din (centre) will be appointed as Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director. — Picture courtesy of ESSCOM

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din is among 37 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a reshuffle effective March 2.

PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement today said Ramli would be appointed as Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director while Terengganu police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail would take over as acting Sarawak Police Commissioner.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Roslee Chik will take over Aidi’s position while Bukit Aman’s Logistics and Technology Department deputy director III Datuk Abd Razak Elias will take over as acting Penang deputy police chief.

In addition Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigations Department (JSJK- Investigation) deputy director Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin will be appointed JSJK acting deputy director.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Compliance Department (JIPS) deputy director (Integrity) Datuk Azri Ahmad will be the Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) acting deputy director while Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid will replace Azri as JIPS (Integrity) deputy director.

In addition Bukit Aman JKDNKA (General Policing) SAC Datuk Idris Abdullah will move to the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) as its acting deputy director.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid will assume the Crime Investigation Department (JSJ) deputy director position while Kuala Lumpur JSJ chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa will take over from Mior Faridalathrash. — Bernama