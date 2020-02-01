34,000 children in Tawau targeted for free polio vaccination

A mother watches as a health worker administers a polio vaccine during an anti-polio campaign in Manila September 20, 2019. Tawau Health Officer Dr G. Navindran said 43 per cent, about 14,000 children in several areas including Pulau Sebatik had received the immunisation since January 21. — AFP

TAWAU, Feb 1 — The Health Office here is targeting about 34,000 children, both citizens and non-citizens, for free polio immunisation between January and March.

Tawau Health Officer Dr G. Navindran said 43 per cent, about 14,000 children in several areas including Pulau Sebatik had received the immunisation since January 21.

“The Oral polio vaccine (OPV) immunisation will go through two phases with the first from January 21 to Feb 21 and the second phase from February 22 to March 21,” he told reporters at the launch of Tawau-level Sabah Polio Immunisation Campaign in Kampung Titingan which was officiated by Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan here, today.

Nizam said the initiative to give the vaccine reflects the government’s concern to ensure the health of the people.

He also advised parents who have not had their children immunised, to meet with health officials either during the campaign or at the hospital to get free polio vaccination for their children. — Bernama