Masseur, e-hailing driver charged with supporting IS in Ipoh

Police personnel lead the terror suspects to the Sessions Court in Ipoh January 31, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 31 — Two men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with providing support and possessing items linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Wan Amirul Azlan Jalaludin, 35, a masseur, and Mohamad Ayub Musa, 36, an e-hailing driver, nodded their heads when the charges were read out to them before Judge Azman Abu Hassan.

However, no plea was recorded from them.

Wan Amirul was charged with knowingly giving support through “baiah” to the terrorist group at a house in Kampung Gajah here about 9.03am on October 24, 2019.

The charge under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code carries a penalty of life imprisonment or up to 30 years in jail or a fine and the confiscation of assets used or meant to be used in committing the offence, upon conviction.

He was also charged with having in his possessions terrorism-related items at the same location at about 7.20am on January 6.

The charge is framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of seven years’ jail or a fine and possible forfeiture of the items, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Ayub was charged with possessing items with elements of terrorism on a mobile phone which is also an offence under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code (Act 574).

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Taman Meru 2C, Jelapang here at 7.20 am on January 6.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Firdaus Abu Hanipah while the duo was not represented.

The court fixed March 20 for mention. — Bernama