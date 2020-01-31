Indonesian charged with possession of terrorism-related items in Penang

Irwanzir was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to seven years or fine and liable of forfeiture of the IS-linked items, if found guilty. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 31 — An Indonesian man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with possessions of terrorism-related items linked to the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

Irwanzir, 30, a construction labourer in Balik Pulau here, was alleged to have committed the offence behind a house in Permatang Pasir, Balik Pulau, last January 6.

However, no plea was recorded after the charge was read out to him before judge Norsalha Hamzah.

Irwanzir, from Acheh, Indonesia, was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to seven years or fine and liable of forfeiture of the items concerned, if found guilty.

The court set March 5 for mention. — Bernama