Agriculture Ministry allocates RM10m to help poor farmers venture into SME

Salahuddin said the ministry was prepared to increase the fund if it was not enough. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PASIR PUTEH, Jan 30 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MoA) has allocated RM10 million to help poor farmers to venture into the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector.

Its minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the farmers taking part in the programme would be given equipment and training including for producing traditional cakes which are still much in demand.

‘‘The equipment is worth RM10,000 for every qualified participant,’’ he said when met after visiting a traditional cake entrepreneur under the ‘Rezeki Tani’ Programme, Mohd Nor Husain, 56, in Kampung Jelor here today.

Also present was Kemubu Agriculture Development Authority (KADA) chairman, Datuk Husam Musa.

The ministry was prepared to increase the fund if it was not enough to help those farmers really needing the assistance, Salahuddin said.

Salahuddin said officers under the ministry must go down to the field and seek out truly poor farmers and rope them into the programme without having to wait for an application form to arrive at their office to be processed, as done prior to this.

‘‘Definitely, they must choose those who are really diligent and willing to work hard to change their circumstances,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nor said he could produce 250 to 300 traditional cakes a day especially ‘akok’, ‘baulu’ and ‘bederam’ after receiving the necessary equipment, since starting his endeavour four years ago.

‘‘I earn from RM100 to RM150 a day which is lucrative for a village resident,’’ he said.

Mohd Nor, who was assisted by his wife, Sharifah Mat Hassan, 52, always received orders from the residents of Besut, Terengganu other than the local market especially from those holding weddings and other functions. — Bernama