Only Malaysia-Wuhan flights suspended for now, says transport minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at the Transport Ministry in Putrajaya January 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — There is no need for the government to suspend all flights to and from China in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in the republic, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said at the moment, only flights for Malaysia-Wuhan route had been suspended.

“No, I think we have not come to that stage. So far, we only suspended flights to Wuhan, no flight suspensions to other cities (in the republic).

“We will review the situation from time to time,” he told a news conference after chairing his ministry’s post-cabinet meeting here today.

Yesterday, AirAsia announced the suspension of all its flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China has been extended until the end of next month. — Bernama