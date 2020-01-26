Police detain Chinese parents who escaped Johor hospital with coronavirus suspect kid

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 ― The parents of a toddler who refused to be quarantined after their child showed symptoms believed to be coronavirus (2019-nCoV), have been detained by the Johor police last night.

The family, who are Chinese nationals were detained at the Senai International Airport, Johor.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din confirmed the arrest and stated the family have been sent to the hospital for quarantine.

“They have been sent to the hospital for quarantine and further examination as well as treatment,” he told English daily The Star.

The child's parents reportedly refused to be quarantined along with their child despite instructions from the hospital.

Following their refusal, a police report was lodged by a doctor from Hospital Sultanah Aminah, where the patient was referred to the hospital by another private hospital after the child showed influenzas-like symptoms.

It was understood that the parents had refused to be quarantined as they intend to catch a flight back to China the next day.

Johor state health director Dr Aman Rabu said they are investigating the case.