Gobind: Check veracity of information on coronavirus before sharing

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said all parties needed to be cautious. — Bernama pic PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Check the veracity of information on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) before sharing it, urged Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today.

Calling on all parties to be cautious when sharing any information on social media about the issue, he said: “Please check the information that you receive before sharing it because two or three days ago, many postings that were shared were later found to be untrue and false. It has caused a lot of problems”.

Gobind said this at a press conference after the cluster coordination meeting on the coronavirus, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

He also said that Dr Wan Azizah, along with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, had been appointed spokespersons on the situation.

The Health Ministry will provide updates on the virus from time to time, releasing information through its official Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as press conferences, he said, adding:

“At least once a day, we will have a press conference so once again, I hope that we can all view this seriously”.

To date, Malaysia has four confirmed cases of coronavirus. — Bernama