All AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan temporarily cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — All AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan in China are cancelled until January 28 following the recent coronavirus outbreak.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars are our top priority.

“AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from global and local health authorities, including the World Health Organisation,” AirAsia Berhad said in a statement today.

The airline management added that AirAsia passengers in Wuhan currently are advised to abide by announcements made by the government and health authorities to contact their respective diplomatic missions or embassies in China for assistance.

“AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and will continue to provide information on the latest developments,” it said.

Passengers who wish to reroute are eligible to do so to any other mainland China station for flights to Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket without additional cost, subject to seat availability, the airline management added. This is applicable for all flights until February 29, 2020.

“For guests who wish to credit their account, they can retain the value of air fare in their AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia.

“The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for travels with AirAsia.

“The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out. This is applicable for all flights until Feb 29, 2020,” AirAsia Berhad said.

The airline management said passengers can also opt for a full refund to their original payment method for the amount equivalent to a booking if flights are cancelled. This is applicable for all flights until February 15, 2020 and return flights from February 16 to 29, 2020.

Those whose flights fall within the aforementioned date range can obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to that booking in the form of original payment, it added.

Refund requests can be made with AVA (AirAsis Virtual Allstar) at support.airasia.com.

It was reported on Monday that Malaysian response teams at all international entry points and health facilities around the country particularly at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Health Office have been placed on high alert following the virus outbreak.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reportedly said that thermal scanners and health quarantine centres at the KLIA terminal are operating on high surveillance mode.

At the time of writing, the virus has infected more than 500 people and caused 17 deaths worldwide since the outbreak was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.