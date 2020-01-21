IGP: Police to probe airport scuffle involving Papagomo

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to the press after presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara to former policemen at the Northern Brigade General Operations Force headquarters in Ulu Kinta January 21, 2020. — Picture by Farh

IPOH, Jan 21 — Police will investigate all parties involved in the incident at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on Sunday where Umno Youth exco member Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, was allegedly heckled by a group of people.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police would not hesitate to take action against those involved.

"Their act of screaming at the airport will definitely be investigated. Both sides will be investigated. The culprits will not go free,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the presentation of the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara award to more than 400 police personnel and retirees at the Northern Brigade of the General Operations Force in Ulu Kinta here today.

Abdul Hamid said such incidents would not be tolerated as they gave the impression that the country did not have laws.

A news portal reported that Muhammad Azri was confronted by the group as he was about to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

It is understood that the group had confronted Muhammad Azri after he had allegedly ripped up a picture of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal while campaigning in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

Shafie’s party Parti Warisan Sabah has denied any involvement in the airport incident.

On another matter, Abdul Hamid said police would crack down on any efforts to revive the culture of secret society which was active in the 60s and 70s.

He said secret societies were willing to do anything to get money, including through extortion.

He was commenting on the arrest of 114 individuals including six Singaporeans at an initiation ceremony for members of the ‘Double Seven’ secret society in Jalan Genting Klang, Kuala Lumpur, last Saturday. — Bernama