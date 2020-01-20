Woman among three suspected traffickers held, drugs worth RM948,000 seized

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail (centre) with the seized drugs at the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters January 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of trafficking in amphetamine and syabu worth RM948,000 in raids in Setiawangsa and Cheras, here, last Monday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said, in the raid 18.9 kilogrammes of drugs were seized.

He said the first suspect, a 35-year-old man was arrested around Setiawangsa at about 5am and police seized 18 plastic packets containing drugs and a car.

“Following the arrest, an hour later police arrested a woman who was the owner of the car and another man in an open area around Cheras.

"Police believe the suspects are members of a drug syndicate, but the matter is still under investigation and we believe that the drugs were obtained from a neighbouring country (Thailand)," he told a press conference at the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters here, today.

Rajab said the suspects were believed to be actively involved in drug trafficking in the capital since last month.

“Both male suspects have previous criminal records including drug cases. Besides, they and the woman tested positive for syabu.

“The two male suspects have been remanded for six days starting January 14 and the remand was extended while the female suspect was remanded for three days and released on police bail,” he said.

The case was being investigated under Section 39B for drug trafficking and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1957 for drug abuse. — Bernama