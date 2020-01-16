Shell waives Touch ‘n Go top-up fee along North-South Expressway

Shell’s company logo is pictured at a petrol station in Zurich April 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Shell Malaysia has waived the 50 sen fee on Touch ‘N Go top-up at all its 27 stations along the North-south Expressway (NSE), effective today.

Managing Director of Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd Shairan Huzani Husain hoped the lifting of the fee would help its customer to save more amid the rising cost of living.

“Hopefully, forgoing the TnG top-up charges at all stations along NSE, as a start, will give our customers one less worry when travelling or fueling up at Shell during long journeys,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama