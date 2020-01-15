Johor Bersatu chief expects no contest for party’s top two posts

Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang, who is also Johor Baru City Council Foundation chairman, distributes aid to the needy in conjunction with Chinese New Year in Johor Baru January 15, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 15 — Johor Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Mazlan Bujang said he believes no one will challenge the party’s presidency and deputy presidency in its internal elections.

The posts are held by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir respectively.

“I expect there will be no contest for the top two posts despite Tun (Dr Mahathir Mohamed) declaring that all top posts — including that of the president — will be contested during the party election,” said Mazlan.

He said this after presenting aid to the needy from the Johor Baru City Council Foundation to more than 300 recipients, in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations at Dewan Jubli Intan here today.

Also present were Larkin assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad and Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng. Both assemblymen’s constituencies are part of the Johor Baru parliamentary constituency.

Mazlan, who is also Johor Baru City Council Foundation chairman, added that Bersatu as a new political entity is now striving to maintain stability and unity.

Mazlan, who is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, said the post of the party’s vice president would be contested following a vacancy as some leaders have already voiced their interest.

He added that there is a strong possibility that party members could be elected for one of the supreme leadership council’s 20 seats.

For Johor, Mazlan said 24 out of 26 divisions in the state are eligible to conduct their election as they have fulfilled the requirements set by the party.

He said only two Johor divisions, which are Sembrong and Mersing, are not eligible for the election as they do not have the minimum of 10 required branches within their divisions.

“All divisions will see a contest for its division chiefs except for Pagoh, which is helmed by Muhyiddin,” said Mazlan.

After three years, Bersatu’s long-awaited election process will begin with branch-level meetings which must be convened between January 25 and March 1.

On January 4, Bersatu election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Jaafar Albar said the party will hold its committee election at the branch, division and supreme leadership council levels, including the women and youth wings.

He said elections for the supreme leadership council and top posts will be conducted on April 4 with results expected to be announced the same day.

A total of 377,057 party members nationwide are eligible to participate in the party polls, with 2,946 branches conducting meetings.