What Dr M thinks of Pakatan govt’s performance so far

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has a dialogue with Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Noripah Kamso during the Bank Rakyat 2019 National Conference on Integrity in Kuala Lumpur January 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has done quite well after taking over the administration 18 months ago, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said that although it is less experienced, the government has been able to plan and execute the necessary work to turn the country around.

Citing examples, he said the new government has overcome issues associated with the government machinery and finance and brought about a new freedom in politics.

Speaking at Bank Rakyat’s “Conversation Session on Legacies in Transition — Reinvent or Retain” programme here, Dr Mahathir said the government had a much greater problem to face.

“We have a bigger population, we inherited a government that was considered kleptocratic; so the problems require greater effort and greater determination. You have to be passionate about turning around the country. To a little extent, we have done quite well,” he said. — Bernama