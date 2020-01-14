Police seize 42kg of meth worth RM2.1m in Petaling Jaya

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader speaks to reporters during a press conference in Shah Alam January 14, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Jan 14 — Just two weeks into the new year and police have already managed to make their first drug bust worth over a RM1 million, after seizing some 42 kilograms of methamphetamine during an operation along Jalan Gasing on Sunday.

The drugs, found in a Toyota Vellfire, were stashed into 40 seperate Chinese tea packets worth an estimated RM2.1 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader said four men — three local and one Thai national — were arrested during the 8.45pm operation with all but one testing positive for drugs.

“We suspect the suspects were transporting the drugs for a trafficking syndicate, and that they were trafficking in from one country to another.

“Whether the drugs are for local consumption or meant to be transported we are also still investigating,” he said.

Mohd Khalid said investigations revealed the suspects could have been trafficking the drugs towards a southern destination when they were arrested, adding they were all aged between 28 and 39.

He said a Honda Jazz and Perodua Myvi were also seized, along with RM127,725 in cash, 7,920 Thai Baht (RM1,066), and eleven watches worth around RM31,000, bringing the total value seized at an estimated RM259,791.

“The amount of methamphetamine seized is enough to supply up to 84,000 addicts’ daily usage,” he said.

Meanwhile, concerning a case involving a Selangor assemblyman who was arrested after he tested positive for drugs during a private party, Mohd Khalil said police are still awaiting the pathologist’s report of the initial drug screening.

“We have done the initial tests and we will wait for the pathologist report; we have sent it and we will wait because we are not experts in that.

“In any drug case, whoever we are checking, regardless if they are police officers, we will run the preliminary tests.

“If it is negative then it's negative, if positive then positive, but even if it is positive we cannot say the person is an addict, we have to see if they are involved with drug abuse or is an addict,” he said adding the results would determine their next course of action.

This is after reports of 17 people arrested from a drug-fuelled party at a condominium along Jalan Puchong on Sunday morning.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday confirmed that he received news from the authorities that Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah was among the 17 arrested from the party.

His confirmation came after Adhif Syan denied his arrest to Malaysiakini, claiming he was at his home in Puchong during the incident.

Later, in another twist, Adhif Syan then admitted to Metro that he was at the party but only for a discussion, saying he was just there at the wrong time and place.

Meanwhile, sources yesterday had revealed to Malay Mail that at least two more aides of federal ministers were among the 17 arrested.

Others supposedly arrested following the raid include the implicated assemblyman’s personal aide, special officers to the Home Affairs minister and Youth and Sports minister, an assistant of the prime minister’s political secretary, and a student from the Unitar University in Kelana Jaya.

An Indonesian woman was also among those arrested, with an officer from of the Subang Golf Course council the only one testing negative for drugs.