Minister: Pakatan govt helps Opposition states more than BN ever did

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters during the launch of e-Tunai Rakyat in Putrajaya January 14, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government has extended more help to Opposition-held states compared to the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He was responding to calls made by the Kelantan DAP pro tem chairman Datuk Zaid Ibrahim for the federal government to be fair to all states, including those currently helmed by Opposition parties.

According to Lim, the people should look at the amount of funding allocated by the PH-led federal government to these Opposition states which were higher compared to when they were administered by BN.

“Look at what the (PH) government has been doing. Actually, the government has been paying more attention to these states than the previous (BN) government. The fund given was more than the previous government,” he told the media after a briefing on the e-Tunai Rakyat programme, here today.

Last year, the federal government allocated RM13.05 billion to six most less developed states in the country namely Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama