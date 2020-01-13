Ex-Umno members who are ‘clean’ welcome to contest in Bersatu polls, says Dr M

SE Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at a special assembly in Serdang July 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif RENDAH, Jan 13 — Any ex-Umno members who are free from “criminal act” can try their luck in Bersatu’s inaugural party polls next month, said Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

”According to the rules they cannot contest, but we do give exception in certain cases, (those) who are not involved in any criminal act.

”Generally they are not allowed but there may be special cases which we will consider,” the prime minister said after visiting Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Berhad here today.

He was asked to comment on the possibility of ex-Umno members contesting in the party polls, including heavyweights such as Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

Anyone who has been a member for a year or more can contest.

Initially, Bersatu branch and division meetings were scheduled to be held from Jan 25 until April 4 but they were reported to have been moved to between Feb 15 and April 18 due to problems in the registration of its members.

The report, however, said there will be no change in the Bersatu annual general meeting, which is scheduled to be held from June 26 to 28.

Bersatu has 377,057 members from 2,946 branches nationwide.

Asked on the possibility of candidates using unconventional methods of campaigning, including with elements of entertainment, Dr Mahathir said this group of people should not be supported.

He said those aspiring to be division chiefs should campaign with the right spirit and not because the post could allow them to be candidates in general elections. — Bernama



