Six people suffer chemical poisoning in Nibong Tebal

NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 11 — Six people who were queuing up to use an ATM machine at a bank at Jalan Besar Sungai Bakap here suffered suspected chemical poisoning today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said five of the victims, who suffered from dizziness and vomiting, were rushed to the Sungai Bakap Hospital while another victim was treated at the scene.

The spokesperson said the department received a distress call at 1.06 pm.

It was learnt that the bank was being treated for pests and anti-termite chemicals had been sprayed around the bank.

The area is being sealed off to prevent the public from getting close to the building. ― Bernama