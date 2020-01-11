Police looking for witness who recorded video of JPJ officers

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the witness can go to the Lahad Datu district police headquarters or any police station to have his or her statement taken. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, Jan 11 — Police have urged the witness who recorded a video of two Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officers allegedly roughing up a motorcyclist here to come forward to help in investigations.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the witness can go to the Lahad Datu district police headquarters or any police station to have his or her statement taken.

“In the incident at about 10.30am yesterday at KM23 Jalan Lahad Datu-Sandakan, the witness is believed to have recorded a 45-second video clip showing two JPJ officers assaulting the motorcyclist by kicking him,” he said in a statement here today.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist was caught by the JPJ officers after he crashed into them while trying to evade a roadblock.

The video recording of the incident has since gone viral on social media. — Bernama