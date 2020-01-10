Dr M right person to helm Education Ministry, says Ramasamy

Ramasamy said Dr Mahathir had held the education minister’s position previously so he will be able to hold that portfolio without any problems. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 10 ― Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy has thrown his support behind Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as acting education minister following the resignation of Maszlee Malik.

The Penang lawmaker, who also holds the education portfolio in the state, said the Cabinet’s decision in appointing Dr Mahathir as the acting education minister was the right move.

“Dr Mahathir is the most suitable candidate to hold that post until a new minister is appointed,” he said.

He is confident that the prime minister will be able to steer the Education Ministry in the right direction based on his previous experiences.

Ramasamy said Dr Mahathir had held the education minister’s position previously so he will be able to hold that portfolio without any problems.

He hoped Dr Mahathir will be able to come up with a new vision for the education system in the country.

He stressed the importance of the Education Ministry in terms of the country’s development and future as its role was to develop an education system for the nation’s younger generation who will be leading the nation in the future.

“I hope Dr Mahathir knows what the ministry has to focus on instead of paying unnecessary attention to unimportant things like what had happened before this,” he said.

Ramasamy said it is the people’s hope that the new minister will focus more on revamping the entire education system instead of focusing on trivial issues.

He then called on Dr Mahathir to set the direction for the ministry now so that when a new minister was appointed, he will follow the direction.

He said the education system is important for the country’s future so any decision made by the ministry must protect the feelings and rights of all races.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced earlier that Dr Mahathir will be acting education minister effective from January 3.

He will hold that position until a new education minister is appointed.