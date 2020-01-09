Two workers die in canteen blaze at Bintulu plantation

What is left of the Bintulu canteen after it was destroyed in a fire, as seen on January 9, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Bintulu Bomba

BINTULU, Jan 9 — Two workers were killed in a fire that razed a canteen at an oil palm estate on Jalan Pesisir near here last night, a spokesman of the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said today.

The two were identified as Wong Ling Poung, 47, and Lee Hua Hing, 23, both Sarawakians who had worked at the canteen.

“The charred remains of one of the deceased was found in the bedroom and another at the payment counter,” the spokesman said.

He added the bodies have been handed over to Bintulu Hospital for further action.

The spokesman said the department received a call from an estate worker at about 9.05pm on the fire and immediately despatched a fire engine with 10 men to the scene.

He added the Samalaju Bomba also despatched a fire engine to help put out the fire.

“When our men arrived, the canteen was almost completely destroyed by the fire,” he added.

He said the cause of the fire is still being determined.