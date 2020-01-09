Internal PKR critic Zuraida’s case now in disciplinary chief’s hands, says party sec-gen

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks to reporters at the official opening ceremony of TF Value-Mart in Balik Pulau January 9, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today confirmed party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has been referred to its disciplinary board after her diatribe against the leadership last November.

He said a complaint against Zuraida was submitted to the party disciplinary board right after the party congress last month.

“Her case is now in the hands of the PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim.

“The disciplinary board will scrutinise this case and actions that can be taken included a warning, suspension or even being fired,” he told reporters after attending the official opening ceremony of TF Value-Mart in Balik Pulau.

Asked when the committee will decide on Zuraida’s fate, he said it will depend on the case.

“All due process will be taken in investigating the case and if the need arises, witnesses will be called,” he said.

Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister, was criticised by party members for attacking fellow PKR leaders in her speech at the “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner on December 8 last year.

She allegedly insulted party members and disclosed details of an alleged private conversation she had with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.