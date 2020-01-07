Shafie: Don’t be misled by opposition’s tactics to discredit PM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal shakes hands with Warisan candidate for the Kimanis by-election Datuk Karim Bujang in Kimanis January 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 7 — Sabahans are reminded not to be misled by various accusations by the opposition who is trying to discredit Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Kimanis parliamentary by-election campaign.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Dr Mahathir was a leader who understood the state’s needs and aspirations, and much had been done for Sabah since the Pakatan Harapan government had come to power.

“For example, I requested for Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to be returned to Sabah, and he (Dr Mahathir) approved it. Likewise, the management of Pulau Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan in Semporna, previously it was not managed by us (Sabah) but by the National Security Council,” he said during a Christmas celebration programme at Kuala Pos Bongawan Estate near here, today.

Mohd Shafie who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said there were other discussions on various matters held between the Sabah government and Dr Mahathir for the betterment of the state.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said voters in Kimanis should pick Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang in the by-election on January 18 to drive further development in the constituency.

The election sees a straight fight between Karim and BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin. — Bernama