Shafie denies Warisan supporters obstructing BN campaign

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has denied an allegation that the party supporters had prevented BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin from campaigning in Membakut yesterday. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KIMANIS, Jan 7 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has denied an allegation that the party supporters had prevented Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin from campaigning in Membakut yesterday.

However, he said, he would check the matter and advise Warisan election machinery to not engage in such an action during the Kimanis parliamentary by-election campaign.

He hoped the matter would not be exaggerated and the contesting parties would continue to focus on their campaign.

Mohd Shafie told reporters this when met after visiting the Warisan district polling centre in Kampung Mawao near here today, in response to a claim by Sabah Umno leader Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin that Mohamad, together with BN supporters, were obstructed by Warisan supporters from going to campaign at the Batu Enam PDM yesterday.

The Kimanis by-election will witness a straight fight between the BN candidate and Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, of Warisan.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling on January 18 and early voting is on January 14. — Bernama