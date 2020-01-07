Melaka imam pleads not guilty to wife-beating charge

Muhammad Zaki Kamal is an employee of the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim). — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Jan 7 — An imam pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with voluntarily causing hurt on his wife by punching, strangling and stepping on the woman.

Muhammad Zaki Kamal, 30, who is an employee of the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) made the plea before Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh.

He was charged with committing the offence against his 29-year-old wife at a house in Taman Paya Dalam at 7.45pm on May 9 last year.

Muhammad Zaki, who has two children, faced an imprisonment for up to two years and maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if both guilty.

The magistrate allowed him bail of RM1,500, but only with the wife as surety.

The court then set February 4 for mention. — Bernama