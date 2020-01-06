MITI offers sympathy to Australia over bushfire crisis

Rural Fire Service volunteers (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW officers (FRNSW) contain a small bushfire which closed the Princes Highway south of Ulladulla, Australia January 5, 2020. — AAP Image/Dean Lewins via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking today expressed his sympathy to Australia for the devastating bushfire incidents that are ravaging the southeast part of the country.

Darell said Malaysia recognises that global climate change has brought about effects that have resulted in increased frequency, magnitude and scope of natural disasters like wildfires, earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

“Every economy has now become vulnerable to this threat and we must, therefore, be prepared in managing the situation individually as an economy and collectively as a region.

“These natural disasters present great challenges to our global supply chain, affect people’s health and mobility as well as threaten the lives of animals and endangered species,” he said in a statement today.

As the host of Apec 2020, Darell said Malaysia stands by Australia in support of its efforts to fight the wildfires and Malaysians pray that the situation will return to normalcy soon.

“We also call on all Apec member economies to come together in support of similar efforts to better mitigate, respond to and recover from emergencies and natural disasters across our region,” he added. — Bernama