Malaysian students injured during robbery incident in South Africa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Three Malaysian students studying at the University of Newcastle were injured during a robbery incident in Newcastle, Durban, South Africa yesterday.

Wisma Putra in a statement tonight said, one of the victims was shot in the leg while two others were stabbed.

“The three were rushed to a local hospital for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition,” the statement said.

The Malaysian High Commission in Pretoria is monitoring the condition of the victims and will provide the appropriate consular assistance. — Bernama