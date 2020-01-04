Kimanis by-election: Vote for Warisan to facilitate development, says Zuraida

Zuraida Kamaruddin said voters in the Kimanis constituency should vote for the candidate from Warisan Datuk Karim Bujang in the by-election on January 18. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KIMANIS, Jan 4 — Voters in Kimanis have been urged to vote for the candidate from the ruling party to facilitate the federal government’s development efforts in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Wanita chief and PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said voters in the Kimanis constituency should vote for the candidate from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, in the by-election on January 18.

She said currently, the federal government under PH and the Warisan-led state-government have good cooperation, thus facilitating development in the state.

“If we (the constituents) do not elect the (Warisan) candidate for the Kimanis by-election (it is feared) that it will hinder the development efforts,” she said when launching the PH election machinery for the Kimanis by-election here today.

Zuraida, who is also the Minister of Housing and Local Government, said Sabah government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has done a lot to develop the state.

She also urged PH Wanita election machinery alongside the coalition allies — Warisan and the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) — to work hard to win the hearts of women voters in the constituency.

“There are more than 15,000 female voters here, and their votes are important,” she said.

The Kimanis parliamentary constituency will witness Karim is in a straight fight against Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48.

Kimanis, made up of the state constituencies of Bongawan and Membakut, has 29,664 voters, comprising 29,654 regular voters, nine early voters and one overseas absentee voter. — Bernama