Najib: Kimanis never progressed because Pakatan govt failed to focus on Pan Borneo Highway

Najib arrived in Membakut town at 3.30pm in a convoy of vehicles accompanied by several state Umno leaders. — Picture via Facebook/NajibRazak

MEMBAKUT, Jan 3 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today claimed that Kimanis has not seen progress under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government due to the incompletion of the Pan Borneo Highway.

Najib, who is currently in Membakut located within the parliamentary district of Kimanis on the eve of Nomination Day, said if the Pan Borneo Highway had been completed as planned, people here could cut travel time to the state capital of Kota Kinabalu by half.

“I’m so sad to see it’s been neglected. Kimanis hasn’t progressed, it has been left aside.

“If it was under Barisan Nasional (BN), the roads would’ve been almost completed... from Kota Kinabulu to Kimanis what usually takes one hour will be cut to half an hour.

“It was a gift to the people of Sabah, to change the socio-economic landscape. So people here can work in Kota Kinabalu and Kimanis, giving the district a big injection of development. This was the dream,” he said.

Najib lamented that the highway, which was a flagship development project by BN for Sabah, was severely delayed due to the current government’s move to cancel the Project Development Partner (PDP) model under the Public Works Department, causing the completion date to be pushed back.

The Pekan MP said this was one of two issues that would be the downfall of the current government in the south-western district which is largely an agricultural one.

The other issue he highlighted was people’s displeasure with the controversial Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) which is an exercise to regulate foreigners in the state.

“This PSS is dangerous because it can adversely affect the political landscape of the state so the next generation will feel it,” he said.

Najib said Sabahans don’t have to give up their rights, livelihood, jobs or places in schools and hospitals to foreigners.

“I think the mood in the country now is people regret the change in government,” he said, alluding to the four out of nine by-election victories by BN since GE14.

“A win in Kimanis would be a mini referendum for the PH government that people are not happy,” he said.

Najib arrived in Membakut town at 3.30pm in a convoy of vehicles accompanied by several state Umno leaders.

He was greeted by a small crowd of blue-clad supporters as well as curious and excited locals who also lined up for a photo op with him.

Like every district that he visits, cries of “Bossku” punctuated the air followed by cheers.

Speaking to BN supporters at its polling district operation centre, Najib said he was confident that BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin will bring about progress to Kimanis.

When asked whether he thought his presence here could jeopardise the chances of the opposition candidate, Najib said he was here because of demand.

“I came because of voter demand. I am here in good faith. I believe they want me to be here,” he said.