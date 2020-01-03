Minister downplays fear over visa waivers, confident won’t contribute to illegal immigration

Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi attends the launch of the Visit Malaysia 2020 vehicle sticker placement ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The decision to allow visa-free entry for visitors from China and India is not likely to contribute to the incidence of overstaying involving both groups, Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said.

“I wouldn’t say so because we have regulations and the law to deal with it, just like any other country,” he said after attending the Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) vehicle sticker placement ceremony at the Malaysian Tourism Centre this morning.

This was in response to calls by Opposition lawmakers for the visa waiver to be halted until the issue of Chinese and Indian nationals overstaying was resolved.

Mohamaddin said the scheme is expected to bring in up to four million Chinese and around a million Indian tourists, up to 10 per cent more than the usual amount annually.

He said this was part of the ministry’s target of 30 million tourists for the VMY2020 campaign

“I wouldn't (be able to say) now because we started today is only the third,” he said when asked if there was already an increase in Chinese and Indian tourists.

“We are confident when there is a free visa on arrival from China and India, we will target more tourists will enter but how many more we don't know yet,” he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad directly authorised the waiver at the end of last year.

The event today also saw the placement of VMY2020 campaign stickers on coaches run under Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) to kick off the campaign.

Mohamaddin disclosed that some RM90 million was towards VMY2020.