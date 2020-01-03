In Penang, centuries-old cannons dug up during works on seawall

Chow said there are plans for the east seafront and that the Penang Port Commission will announce the full plans soon. ― Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 ― Two cannons were discovered during works to reconstruct the seawall along the Esplanade.

The cannons, believed to date back to the late 1790s and early 1800s, were the fifth and sixth cannons to be found in the vicinity.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said four other cannons were previously found around Fort Cornwallis during conservation works there.

“These two cannons were found on December 9 and 27 during works on the seawall and these are the largest cannons to be found,” he said during a press conference when visiting the seawall site.

The newly uncovered cannons measured up to 3.6m while the previous four cannons and mortars found measured between 2.0m and 2.4m

The cannons were dug up from under the seawall at Esplanade, a few hundred meters from Fort Cornwallis.

Currently, works to strengthen the Esplanade seawall by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) are ongoing and are expected to be completed by 2021.

Chow said the first two cannons have been fully restored and being exhibited within the fort.

“The two other cannons, found in late 2018, are still being restored,” he said.

He said the latest two will also be restored and placed within the fort with the others.

“MBPP will be funding the costs of relocating the cannons while the state government will fund the conservation costs of an estimated RM80,000,” he said.

Chow also suggested that technology be used to scan the area for other cannons that could be buried underneath.

“I don’t suggest that we dig up Padang Kota to find these cannons but perhaps we can scan the area using technology for our records,” he said.

The Penang state government through Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI) together with Think City and Aga Khan Cultural Services are now undertaking a north seafront project to restore the moat around the fort and upgrade the whole seafront.

Chow said some of the north seafront projects such as the Fountain Garden, Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower and Lebuh Light Promenade were completed.

“Other ongoing projects now are the fort, the seawall and Dewan Sri Pinang,” he said.