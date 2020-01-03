10-year-old girl found hanged in Kajang

Mohd Sabri said statements had been taken from all family members and the police had found no elements of foul play involved in the death of the child. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A 10-year-old girl was found hanged yesterday at her home in Bandar Damai Perdana Cheras, near here.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said the victim was found at 5.30am by her parents who rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to Mohd Sabri, the victim was found with a noose around her neck, with the other end of the rope tied to a staircase railing.

“Investigations found that the victim who was the eldest of two siblings, was last seen alive on Wednesday at 9pm before she went to bed,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sabri said statements had been taken from all family members and the police had found no elements of foul play involved in the death of the child.

“A post-mortem conducted by experts at Serdang Hospital found no traces of injuries with criminal elements and there was no sexual assault,” he said, adding that investigations were underway to determine the motive of the incident. — Bernama