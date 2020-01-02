Maszlee says ‘returning’ education minister post to Dr M following PM’s advice

Maszlee Malik announces his resignation as education minister at a press conference in Putrajaya January 2, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Maszlee Malik has confirmed today that he will be resigning as the education minister effective tomorrow, making him the first from the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet to go since the 14th general election.

In a special press conference here, Maszlee said he made the decision on the advice of the prime minister after meeting him earlier today.

He also said he is “returning” the post to Dr Mahathir, referring to his appointment after the prime minister dropped the education portfolio to honour the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election manifesto.

Dengan hati yang redha walaupun berat, saya Maszlee Malik dengan ini meletakkan jawatan sebagai Menteri Pendidikan, berkuatkuasa 3 Januari 2020. pic.twitter.com/PUWJTF3m1F — Maszlee Malik (@maszlee) January 2, 2020

“Based on his advice as a leader and statesman, and on the basis of my duty to country and party, I make this decision with a reluctant heart,” said Maszlee, who is a supreme council member of Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

He expressed his confidence in Dr Mahathir’s leadership and loyalty to the party, adding that he understood what needed to be done, and thanked him for the opportunity to serve in the Cabinet.

During the press conference, Maszlee also highlighted the successes and achievements by his ministry under his purview, in a bid to stress how his tenure was inadvertently embroiled in political rather than policy issues.

“We have accomplished much in the 22 months since Pakatan Harapan became the government, that was not done during the BN administration.

“We were the first ministry to make a report on our performance in the first 100 days of Pakatan’s administration. And we were also the first to do so within a year of becoming the government,” Maszlee said.

He also cited several other key objectives achieved during his tenure as minister, including the completion of upgrades for 90 per cent of poor schools in Malaysia.

“We also reached out and made education more inclusive, especially for children of the B40 category, across all races and religions.

“This ensures every child, including undocumented children, can have the opportunity to complete their primary and secondary education,” Maszlee said.

The ministry under his direction also worked to reduce the burden on teachers and granted more autonomy to lecturers in universities by aiming to replace the existing University and University College Act 1995 (Amended) with a new one by this year.

“Yet, I am seen as bringing about many crises to the leadership, particularly on the issues of implementing jawi, school internet and free breakfast for school students.

“Nonetheless, I believe I have laid down a clear basis and direction to be followed by the ministry’s personnel, as encapsulated in the words ‘Education for All’.

“I believe this decision is not an end, but instead a new beginning. Hopefully, the year 2020 will be more meaningful for the country and its best interests,” Maszlee said.

After the brief press conference, Maszlee was later seen leaving the ministry complex at the wheel of a black Perodua Myvi.

Dr Mahathir issued a statement confirming Maszlee’s resignation, thanking him for his service and stating that a replacement is being decided upon and will be announced soon.