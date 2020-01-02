Cops to call in Muslim student group soon for unsanctioned anti-Dong Zong rally

Protesters hold placards as they staged a peaceful protest in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis) which organised a street march against Dong Zong in the city here yesterday can expect to be questioned by the police soon.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said the organisers are being investigated for violating Section 9 of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA).

“Yes, we will call them for questioning in the near future,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Yesterday, over 300 Muslim students gathered outside Masjid Jamek to simultaneously rally public support for jawi and demand the government ban the Chinese educationist group Dong Zong for opposing the inclusion of the script in vernacular public schools.

Under Section 9 of the PAA, organisers of any assembly must formally notify the officer in charge of the relevant police district five days in advance, accompanied with the approval of the owners of the property where the event will be held.

Mohd Fahmi confirmed on the eve of the Gamis rally that police had not received the required advance notice prior to the planned protest against the Chinese education group.

The senior policeman also said both the notice and in this case, the letter of approval from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, must be submitted for compliance under PAA.



