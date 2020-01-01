Drug ring busted in Miri, narcotics worth RM1m seized

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the syndicate is believed to have been distributing drugs to the local and overseas markets for a year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MIRI, Jan 1 — Sarawak police have smashed an international drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of seven suspects and seizure of drugs worth about RM1 million here.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the suspects, aged between 21 and 39, were picked up in raids on three locations between 3.45am and 5.40am today.

The suspects, all unemployed, comprised four men and three women, one an Indonesian, told a press conference here today.

“The drugs seized were 9kg of syabu, 349g of ketamine powder, 449g of ecstasy powder, 16,250 ecstasy pills and 2,250 Erimin 5 pills,” he added.

Ramli said police also seized two cars — a Mercedes Benz E230 and a Volkswagen Polo — worth a total of RM105,000.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been distributing drugs to the local and overseas markets for a year.

Initial investigations showed that it supplied drugs to the Brunei and Indonesian markets, he added.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death sentence or life jail term,” he said.

He said Sarawak police would continue with their crackdown on drug distribution, especially at entertainment centres.

He urged the public to contact the police if they have information on drug activities. — Bernama