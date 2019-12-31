Ahead of 2020, Najib claims Malaysians truly enjoyed ‘shared prosperity’ under BN

Najib said voters are getting angrier with each passing day and have voiced their displeasure against PH in the last few by-elections. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Raza today lambasted Pakatan Harapan (PH) for what he called a dismal 2019, claiming thousands of people lost their jobs as the government allegedly failed to manage the economy well.

He also claimed that the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030 that was launched this year was merely rhetoric, as voters get angrier with each passing day and have voiced their displeasure against PH in the last few by-elections.

“In fact, shared prosperity was truly enjoyed by the people under BN. Now almost every month there are news of national assets being sold and crony was linked to the sell.

“Perhaps shared prosperity means only prosperity with the cronies while the people are ignored, ridiculed as lazy and poor,” he said during his New Year address broadcast live on his Facebook page.

“If 2019 is challenging, 2020 will be worse,” he added.

Launched in October by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, SPV 2030 is the government’s roadmap for Malaysia to restore Malaysia’s economy and provide a decent living standard to all Malaysians ― regardless of their ethnicity, social class and location ― by the year 2030.

Najib, who is also the former finance minister, also blamed PH for failing to take responsibility for the country's current economic state, saying his administration left behind a strong economy.

He said PH can no longer blame the dismal performance on him, saying it has been 600 days since he last helmed the country.

Najib, who is currently facing numerous charges relating to the 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, also called for all Opposition supporters and leaders to continue engaging voters on the ground and use social media to air their concerns.

He said it is important for Opposition to portray itself as a shoulder the people could lean on.

“We have nothing, only the clothes on our backs, PH needs to remember that we have a burning heart.

“We still have the strength that the people give us and we must be brave as we have nothing to lose.

“Imagine if the millions of Opposition members and supporters voiced out in the social media, Putrajaya will be shaking,” he said.