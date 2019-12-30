Revised price comes with great content, says Netflix

Netflix hopes that the revised price of its basic plan would not shoo away consumers, while promising that the online video streaming platform is all set to focus on coming up with great shows and content for them. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Netflix hopes that the revised price of its basic plan would not shoo away consumers, while promising that the online video streaming platform is all set to focus on coming up with great shows and content for them.

“We certainly hope that we continue to win consumers’ confidence every single day and the shows that people love will continue to win them over,” head of communications for South-East Asia, Leigh Wong, told Bernama.

Starting from Jan 9, 2020, Netflix subscribers would have to pay more. The new price of its Basic plan will increase from RM33 to RM35, Standard from RM42 to RM45 and Premium from RM51 to RM55.

The price of its mobile-only subscription plan will remain at RM17 a month.

Wong said this is not just to comply with the new government’s digital tax implementation of six per cent but also to allow Netflix to improve its content and user experience.

“This is the first time we increase the price since its launch in January 2016, so come January 2020, that should be four years,” he said, adding that existing Netflix subscribers would be notified from Jan 9 onwards on a rolling basis.

They will get at least a one-month notice about the price change.

Besides Netflix, other companies which have also announced a six per cent tax include Google Malaysia on its G Suite services, Sony on its Playstation Store, and Facebook for its ads.

The government first announced the imposition of a six per cent digital tax on foreign service providers at last year’s Budget tabling. — Bernama